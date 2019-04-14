Home

Mark William Trongo Obituary
TRONGO
Mark William Trongo, age 63, passed away on April 2, 2019. He was born May 9, 1955 in Detroit, MI, the son of Leonard R. and Mary E. (Clingerman) Trongo.
Mark graduated from Reed City High School. He went on to work and retire from Tubelite as an aluminum extrusion supervisor. For the past ten years he worked as a garden sales associate for Walmart. He was a man of the great outdoors. He would teach and educate friends, family and everyone who would listen to him the tactic of a "green thumb." He could literally grow anything! He was an avid fisherman and hunter with love and passion for nature. He was a proud and dedicated father and grandfather. His legacy has been passed on to his family.
He is survived by his two brothers, Frank Trongo and Russell Trongo; his children, Adam (Nicole) Trongo and Angela (Kevin) Cox; his grandchildren, McKayla Trongo (20), Kyler Trongo (17), Jacob Cox (26), Brody Cox (21) and Katherine Cox (5).
Mark had a heart as big as the moon, and was nicknamed the "Golden Bear!"
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019
