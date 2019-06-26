|
D'Andrea
Marla D'Andrea passed away on June 20, 2019, she was 41 years old. She lost her fight against cancer with her sister by her side. Marla left this world and is now with her Angels and her mother surrounded by love and forgiveness. A private memorial will be held for family and close friends.
"Forgiving doesn't mean forgetting, it means choosing to remember love instead" - Kyle Gray
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 26 to June 27, 2019