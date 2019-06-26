Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marla D'Andrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marla D'Andrea


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marla D'Andrea Obituary
D'Andrea
Marla D'Andrea passed away on June 20, 2019, she was 41 years old. She lost her fight against cancer with her sister by her side. Marla left this world and is now with her Angels and her mother surrounded by love and forgiveness. A private memorial will be held for family and close friends.
"Forgiving doesn't mean forgetting, it means choosing to remember love instead" - Kyle Gray
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.