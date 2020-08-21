Miller
Marquita Mize Miller, age 99, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Marquita was born on October 2, 1920, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Together forever, Don and Marquita passed away peacefully in their Fleet Landing Home three days apart with their children at their side.
Long time residents of Atlantic Beach, the Millers built their home in Selva Marina blocks away from the Selva Marina Country Club, where they played golf regularly. Don had retired from a 30-year career as a Naval Submariner. His last duty station was Commanding Officer of the Fleet Training Center, Mayport.
The Millers were active members of the Navy League, Palms Presbyterian Church, Cummer Museum, the University Club, and social members of TPC and the Spinnaker Society of Fleet Landing. Marquita was a volunteer for over 40 years at the TPC tournament and usually, Don would accompany her at her station.
Marquita was the quintessential hostess and was known for her notorious theme parties. She was an excellent cook, bridge player, and had a talent for home decorating. Her flair for fashion was admired by both men and women.
The Millers met in Canton, Ohio in the eighth grade and went to high school together. They dated while he was away at Purdue University and the Naval Academy. They were married the day after he graduated on June 10, 1943, in the Academy Chapel. They will be inurned in the Columbarium at the United States Naval Academy.
Marquita is survived by two daughters, Leslie Hicks and Lynne Vines, both of Point Richmond, California; and son, David Miller of Atlantic Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marquita's memory may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care of NE Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
