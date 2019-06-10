Resources More Obituaries for Marta Freas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marta Jane Freas

Marta Jane Freas, 65, died peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday, June 4, 2019, in a mountain top home in North Carolina when her heart failed her. She spent her last days with some of her favorite people visiting some of her most cherished spots in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Marta leaves behind her husband, Ned Pollack, beloved children Jesse and partner Rachel of Greensburg, PA, Faron and his wife Jeanne of Tallahassee, FL, Herschel and his wife Daniela of St. Augustine, Alec and his partner Cassie; her cherished grandchildren, Grace, Will, Scarlett, Elsa & Juliana; brother Billy and his wife Linda of Cumberland, MD their children Damean and his wife Alisa, Chelsea and her husband Robbie, Dustin and his wife Cristina; former husband and friend, Hiram, his mother and her forever "other mother", Joyce and the rest of the PA Boggs clan; great-nieces and nephews, cousins, all of the friends who she made her family, and her most adored "Beanie".

She was preceded in death by her parents Bill & Katy Freas.

Born in Clarion, PA on January 30, 1954, Marta and her brother Billy made the most of their childhood in western PA. Raised among the Freas clan on 7th Avenue the duo tested their boundaries and Katy's patience as often as they could. The two of them ruled Clarion and in her high school years, Marta was fittingly dubbed the "Queen of the Hippies" due to her exceptional style and magnetic personality.

When Clarion could no longer contain her beautiful soul, she followed her parents to sunny St. Augustine. She raised her boys, Jesse and Faron, on Vilano Beach during the '80s in a slice of Old Florida. With the kind spirit inherited from her mother and the ever-present song in her heart from her father, she found her rhythm. The three of them would reminisce frequently about the fun they had during those joyous times and later on "the Island". It was indeed a great life.

Marta's heart grew larger to accommodate the larger than life people she fiercely loved...enter the one and only Ned Pollack. Ned & Marta together expanded their family by taking a trip across the world when they knew they needed Alec to be complete. Their love grew beyond their own children and spread to all the couch crashers and sons' friends who became like family. Together their large hearts touched an unimaginable amount of lives through their kindness, Ned's great food, and guaranteed funny stories.

As wonderful as life was, Ned & Marta really shined brightest when they became grandparents. The birth of their first grandchild, Grace, forever changed them and they became Papa Head & Moogie. Next to come was their favorite grandson in the whole wide world, Will and then the little gals SJ, Elsa & Jools. The fabulous five became known as the "Boggs Tornado" due to the way they would sweep through town frequently leaving their special form of wreckage behind. The kids were a constant in their home and the restaurant, Marta's face lit up whenever she shared one of the priceless stories about them.

Marta's healing and nurturing spirit led her to become a nurse and at the end of her career, she found her true calling as a hospice nurse supporting friends, family, and strangers through their final journey in this world. She was dedicated to helping others and began to grow spiritually in the past several years as a result. She began incorporating new ways of helping others through energy work, alternative therapies and what her son would lovingly refer to as "hippy nonsense".

If you were privileged enough to know Marta, your life was touched by her. If you were one of the incredibly privileged, she passed along a piece of herself to you. We can clearly see the ever-present song in her soul evolving beyond her in her son and granddaughter. Her need to care and protect those most precious to her in another son. Her kindness, her sense of humor, her ability to grasp every moment whether it's dancing with dogs or the literal way she would break into song just because all show through in her children and grandchildren. Whether you needed a shoulder to cry on, guidance, a good time or laughter she was your girl.

Marta was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, Wife, Friend and leaves a void that cannot be filled. She is truly irreplaceable, but we can all strive to provide a little "Marta" in the lives of our loved ones to ensure her joyful spirit lives on for a very long time. She enjoyed this life so much and would send the message to us all to celebrate and be positive in the highest possible vibration with love and light.

While our sadness is overwhelming the champagne has been ordered and we will send her spirit soaring in the only way she would have wanted... with friends, family, and music. Bring a great Marta story or two, wear her favorite color purple and join us in a celebration of her life Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM at the Corner Bar, 830 Anastasia Blvd. St. Augustine, FL next to Gypsy Cab Company on Anastasia Island.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 10 to June 11, 2019