Burt
Martha Alice (Deloach) Burt, 98, passed away on August 19th at Taylor Care Center in Jacksonville after battling COVID. Mrs. Burt was born in Waycross, GA, and lived in Jacksonville since 1925. She was the wife of the late James L. Burt, Sr., and the daughter of the late Jack and Monah DeLoach. She is survived by her children, James L. Burt, Jr. (Rhonda) of Jacksonville, Kenneth L. Burt, Sr. (Caryn) of Lake City, and Alice Supinski (David) of Riverside, RI, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Robin Schuster, Kenneth Burt, Jr., Brooks Burt, Justin Burt, Natalia Ahumada, and Tyler Burt and eight great-grandchildren who call her "Little Grandma". Mrs. Burt was a 1939 graduate of Landon High School, and was a trailblazer for future women, serving her country in the Women's Army Corps in Asheville, NC, during World War II. This also began her love of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and she enjoyed family vacations in the mountains and a summer home in Clyde, NC, in retirement. She had been a faithful member of Spring Glen United Methodist Church since she was a child and was active in the United Methodist Women. She was a proud member of the Women's Army Corps Veterans' Association Chapter 56 since 1979. In service through these organizations, and throughout her life, Mrs. Burt leaves a rich legacy of love and service to others. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South, where friends may call on Sunday, August 23rd, and where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 24th, from the graveside in Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Boulevard, with Chaplain Brent Beaird officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
.
