O'Neal
Martha Ann O'Neal, age 76, died on February 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Tampa, FL on March 24, 1943 to Colton & Angele Bowen. Moving with her family, she lived in South Carolina for a time but eventually was settled in the Jacksonville area finishing her senior year at Ribault High School. She entered the working world once she graduated. Many years passed before she met her husband Mike O'Neal. They moved to Atlanta, GA & once settled there she was eager to become a member of Mount Paran Central Church of God.
Ann was proceeded in death by both her father and mother, her brothers Pete & Marcus, & most recently her husband Mike. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Abarca, son-in-law Rudy, and her grandchildren Jason, Jesse, and Chloe; in addition her step daughter Kim Barker, her husband Vic and her granddaughter Stephanie, & step daughter Shannon Lightcap and her grandson Logan. Her surviving sisters are Mary Dell Hardy, Nettie Ruth Miller & Pearl Corley. She is also survived by many beloved brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins & dear friends.
A service lead by Reverend Larry McDaniel celebrating Ann's life will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel at 12pm on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be from 11am to 12pm, and there will be a brief graveside service at Jacksonville Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020