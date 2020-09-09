Brew
Martha Maxwell Allan Brew, age 87, died peacefully on September 7th, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Martha is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Thomas Brew, also of Jacksonville. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Thomas Allan and William Allan, and her sisters, Dorothy Allan Stallone and Kathleen Allan Craig.
Martha was born on April 13th, 1933 in Yonkers, NY to parents Mathew Thomas Allan and Anne Jones Allan who were both emigrants from Scotland. After graduating from high school, she moved to New York city where she worked, married, and relocated to Florida in 1956.
Martha was a loving mother and devoted wife. She married Richard in 1955 and the couple had five children together: Richard Allan Brew (Kim), James Matthew Brew (Melinda), Heather Brew Hupp (Roger), Tara Brew Cuff (Morgan) and Christopher Thomas Brew (Renea). Martha had 7 grandchildren she loved dearly, Shannon, Samantha, Colleen, Alyssa, Matthew, Sean and Keegan and many nieces and nephews she cherished.
A service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12th, 2020, at the Historic St. Joseph's Catholic Church located at 4124 Loretto Road, Jacksonville, FL.
