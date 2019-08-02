|
Cox
Martha "Mot" Cox, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Mot, a long-time Jacksonville resident, was a graduate from the University of Florida; Go Gators!
Mot leaves behind a legacy of service as an educator at Daniel Memorial and Southside Middle Schools as well as Lakewood UMC children & youth ministries.
Mot was pre-deceased by her parents, William and Leila Perry and son William Cox. Left to cherish her memory is daughter Lisa (Bill) McGraw; a daughter-in-law Janice Cox; a sister Sarah Lillard; two grandsons Chaz and Chandler.
A memorial service will be held at Lakewood United Methodist Church on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lakewood United Methodist Church, 6133 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32217-2332, www.lakewoodumc.com or Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com.
Arrangements by Integrity Funeral Home and Cremations, www.integrityservices.org. 904-891-6211
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019