Martha Graham Eilermann, 88, of Jacksonville, passed into eternal rest on January 4, 2020. She was born in New Hyde Park, Long Island, NY, on July 17, 1931, the daughter of the late Edward B. and Elsie B. Graham, Sr. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Eilermann.
Martha is survived by her daughter Karol Eilermann Smith and grandson Ryan A. Smith, both of Jacksonville, and her brother Edward B. Graham, Jr (Lana) of Port Ritchie, Florida, and her companion and caregiver Ashley Campbell. She was a retired Registered Nurse, and worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and then in Jacksonville in a private practice. She was a graduate of Sewanhaka High School, Floral Park, NY and New York Medical College Flower Fifth Avenue Hospital School of Nursing.
Martha was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and the Altar Guild, and volunteered at the Church's store, The Nearly New Shop. She volunteered for many organizations, including the Savings Stamps for Schools program, Girl Scouts and Prevent Blindness. She was a long time member of the Southside Woman's Club of Jacksonville and the Hollyhock Circle of the Garden Club of Jacksonville. Martha and Ken were avid Florida Gators' fans, world travelers, and patrons of the Jacksonville Symphony, Theatre Jacksonville, and WJCT, Jacksonville's Public Television station. She loved her home in Florida, Sanibel Island, the beach and always, the sun.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday January 21 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4171 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville. A repast will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or WJCT Public Media.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family.
