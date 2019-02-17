DELETTRE

Martha Ellen DeLettre, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018, surrounded by her family, at McGraw Hospice. She was born on May 6, 1930 in Marion, Ohio to Roy and Rachel Thompson. She grew up happily in Marion with all of her family nearby. She moved to Florida in 1957, and married Richard Arthur DeBarr. After retirement, she loved becoming a nanny for three wonderful families, and working at Assumption Catholic Church with her dear friend Barbara.

Martha is survived by a daughter Laura (Robert) Muller, and son, Richard DeBarr II, two grandsons Matthew and Jacob Muller, brother James (Phyllis) Thompson, and many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time and vacationing with her family, playing cards with the girls, and especially cherished the memories of taking care of her wonderful grandsons when they were young.

A celebration of Martha's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.