Hammock
Martha Hammock died peacefully at home on May 10th. She was born in Miami in 1926, the oldest daughter of LD and Irene Hammock. She left home at age 17, became an attorney in Atlanta, and then moved to Jacksonville. Seeking greater opportunities, she moved to Texas, worked in the oil industry, and became a champion golfer in Midland. After ending an unfortunate marriage, she returned to Jacksonville, rebuilt her life, and became a successful stockbroker. Martha was always ready for travel and her adventures took her all over North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. Throughout her life, her warm heart and generous nature blessed her with many friends, both human and animal. She enjoyed her life and will be missed by those who knew her. The last few years were difficult as her health declined but she was lucky to have compassionate caregivers – Tracy, Missy, Jolessa, Angela, Marie, Jennifer, and Sheila. She was predeceased by her sister Faith and survived by her sister Delle, nieces Tanya and Leslie, and nephews Torin, Shane, and Trace.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Martha Hammock died peacefully at home on May 10th. She was born in Miami in 1926, the oldest daughter of LD and Irene Hammock. She left home at age 17, became an attorney in Atlanta, and then moved to Jacksonville. Seeking greater opportunities, she moved to Texas, worked in the oil industry, and became a champion golfer in Midland. After ending an unfortunate marriage, she returned to Jacksonville, rebuilt her life, and became a successful stockbroker. Martha was always ready for travel and her adventures took her all over North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. Throughout her life, her warm heart and generous nature blessed her with many friends, both human and animal. She enjoyed her life and will be missed by those who knew her. The last few years were difficult as her health declined but she was lucky to have compassionate caregivers – Tracy, Missy, Jolessa, Angela, Marie, Jennifer, and Sheila. She was predeceased by her sister Faith and survived by her sister Delle, nieces Tanya and Leslie, and nephews Torin, Shane, and Trace.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 17, 2020.