Hardcastle
Martha Routt Hardcastle was born on October 22, 1929 in Pee Wee Valley, KY, and died on January 16, 2020 after a short illness. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she met her husband of 69 years, Joe Hardcastle. After studying Chemistry and Home Economics in college, Martha was a lab technician at many medical lab facilities. She enjoyed and was an avid seamstress since the age of 10. Her passions also included horses, stray cats, square dancing, prison ministry, and molding young minds through teaching homeschool and Sunday school students.
Martha is survived by her husband, Joe; sons, David and Steven (Eileen); daughters, Carol (Ken) and Janet (Calvin); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Christian Family Chapel, 10365 Old St. Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020