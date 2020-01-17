Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Hardcastle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Hardcastle

Add a Memory
Martha Hardcastle Obituary
Hardcastle
Martha Routt Hardcastle was born on October 22, 1929 in Pee Wee Valley, KY, and died on January 16, 2020 after a short illness. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she met her husband of 69 years, Joe Hardcastle. After studying Chemistry and Home Economics in college, Martha was a lab technician at many medical lab facilities. She enjoyed and was an avid seamstress since the age of 10. Her passions also included horses, stray cats, square dancing, prison ministry, and molding young minds through teaching homeschool and Sunday school students.
Martha is survived by her husband, Joe; sons, David and Steven (Eileen); daughters, Carol (Ken) and Janet (Calvin); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Christian Family Chapel, 10365 Old St. Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -