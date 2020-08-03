Nelson
Martha Rose Nelson, 60 passed away Monday, July 27th, 2020, a UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. She was born June 21st, 1960 in Missouri, the daughter of Rudolph E. and Eileen Dean. She graduated from Broken Bow High School in Broken Bow, OK. Martha joined the Army in 1984 and continued her military career until retiring as a Sergeant Major in 2004. Martha attended many military schools too including Sergeant Major Academy. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming a Battalion Sergeant Major; She also was a member of the Army National Guard and an Iraq War Veteran. Martha was stationed in many places throughout her career, including Hawaii. Mrs. Nelson also held a Master's Degree in Mental Illness and was a member of The Arlington American Legion, Post 283. She was predeceased by her father, Rudolph E. Dean; mother, Eileen Dean, and sister, Margaret Dean. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah N. Nelson, and grandson, Aiden Walters of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Ralph Dean of Broken Bow, OK and niece, Deborah Gerardi.
