Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
First Chronicles Baptist Church
2559 West 30th Street.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Smalls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Smalls

Add a Memory
Martha Smalls Obituary
Smalls
The funeral service for Martha Smalls will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at the First Chronicles Baptist Church 2559 West 30th Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at the mortuary. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -