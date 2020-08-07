Sutton- McDonald
Martha Ann Sutton McDonald (85), beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend peacefully passed away on August 03, 2020 in her sleep at her home in Jacksonville, Florida. Martha was born March 16, 1935 to Walter Preston Sutton and Janey Mabel Sutton in the small town of Williston, Florida. While working at the King Edward cigar factory in Jacksonville, Florida Martha met the love of her life Hayward Isaiah McDonald and they were later married in Kingsland, Georgia on March 19. 1955. In the beginning they were like most young couples and struggled to get by, but their love and devotion to each other gave them the strength to build a wonderful life together while raising their 4 children; Hayward I. McDonald, jr., William (Dusty) McDonald, Kimberly McDonald Kerby (James), and Clifton (Doc) McDonald. They shared 56 years together where they developed their passion for traveling which took them across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Martha was an extremely talented woman and excelled in every endeavor she attempted. She enjoyed sewing everything from the clothes her family wore to hand-crafted dolls. Martha's various interests consisted of her love for writing poetry & song lyrics, photography, painting, sketching, and caring for the animals that lived in the woods around her home. Martha lived her last days as she had lived all those that came before, by cooking, watching the birds & racoons out of her kitchen window, and taking care of her family. To the end she was witty, honest and at peace with her family and the life she led. Martha's love and devotion to her family and friends was unsurpassed, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Remaining to cherish her memory, Children: William (Dusty), Kimberly (James), Clifton (Doc). Grandchildren and Greatgrandchildren who knew her as "Big Momma": Michael, Stacey, Adam, Anthony, Matthew, Jimmy, Patrick, Ryan, Jacob, Dakota, Savanna, A.J., Haley, Ayden, Alyssa, Ashlynn. Sister Viona (Vi), Brother Lamarr (Nancy). A visitation will be held from 12-2 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N. Jacksonville, Florida. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with the interment to follow at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
