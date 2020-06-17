Trull
Martha Trull passed peacefully on June 7, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1927, in Huntersville, NC.
Martha lost her loving husband of 72 years Bronze this past August.
She is survived by her sons Bronze (Trip), John and his wife Deborah and daughter Robin, granddaughter Lindsay Peker and her husband Andrew and great-grandchildren Katie, Anna, and James.
Martha was very active in her community raising money or helping out where she was needed. She was a member of the Orange Park Presbyterian Church since 1969 including past Moderator of the Women of the Church and member of the Hummingbird Circle. Past Worthy Matron of Order of the Eastern Star Wessconnett; Past President of Orange Park Women's Club; Orange Park Garden Club and Daughter of the American Revolution.
Due to the current situation, closed services will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Foundation, Haven Hospice, or S.A.F.E. Animal Shelter.
Hardage Giddens Rivermead is serving the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.