WALLNER
Mrs. Martha Ann Wallner, 76, quietly departed this life on November 26, 2020 at her home in Mandarin after a long illness.
Martha was born on December 26, 1943 in Bogalusa, Louisiana, daughter of Louise and Sullivan Sheppard. She is survived by her husband, Rick Wallner; son, Jason Wallner (Erin); daughters, Melody Gray and Julie Morris; grandchildren, Allie and Mason Wallner, Emily and Aria Gray, and Hope Morris; sisters, Sally Ray and Peggy (Dennis) Oubre. She was preceded in death by her parents Louise and Sullivan Sheppard; brothers Billy Sheppard and Josh Sheppard.
Martha is in heaven with her Lord and Savior and no longer in pain but will be missed dearly by her husband and family and friends left behind.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3rd at 1:00 pm at Mandarin Cemetery on Mandarin Road, Jacksonville Florida,
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Martha's honor to any "no-kill" animal shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com
(904) 288-0025.
