1/1
Martha Wallner
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALLNER
Mrs. Martha Ann Wallner, 76, quietly departed this life on November 26, 2020 at her home in Mandarin after a long illness.
Martha was born on December 26, 1943 in Bogalusa, Louisiana, daughter of Louise and Sullivan Sheppard. She is survived by her husband, Rick Wallner; son, Jason Wallner (Erin); daughters, Melody Gray and Julie Morris; grandchildren, Allie and Mason Wallner, Emily and Aria Gray, and Hope Morris; sisters, Sally Ray and Peggy (Dennis) Oubre. She was preceded in death by her parents Louise and Sullivan Sheppard; brothers Billy Sheppard and Josh Sheppard.
Martha is in heaven with her Lord and Savior and no longer in pain but will be missed dearly by her husband and family and friends left behind.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3rd at 1:00 pm at Mandarin Cemetery on Mandarin Road, Jacksonville Florida,
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Martha's honor to any "no-kill" animal shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
9042880025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved