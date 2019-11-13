Home

Services
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Beth El The Beaches Synagogue
1936 - 2019
Martin Berger Obituary
Berger
Martin Berger, 83, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 7, 2019. He was born March 12, 1936, in New York, NY, to Irving and Augusta (Perlbinder) Berger. Martin was a proud alumnus of Cornell University and had a successful career in civil and aerospace engineering and also real estate development. In his spare time, he enjoyed photography, astrology, meditation, numerology, Kabbalah, dancing, and travel. Martin was a life-long learner, enjoyed Jewish studies, and was a member of Beth El The Beaches Synagogue. He is survived by his children, Randy (Steven) Ugent, Ira (Laurie) Berger, Emily (Scott) Smith; six grandchildren; and brother, Bruce (Barbara) Berger. A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, 10 am, at Beth El The Beaches Synagogue. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to Beth El The Beaches Synagogue, www.bethelbeaches.org, for Rabbi Matuson's Legacy Initiative.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
