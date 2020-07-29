Lambert
Ms. Marveen Lambert (77) passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held 1:00 pm, Sat. Aug. 1 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd with Dr. H. B. Charles, Jr., Officiating. Marveen will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., July 31 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL. Interment will be in the Restlawn Cemeteries South.
Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
