Marks
Maj. Marvin David Marks, USAF, Retired, 84, passed away May 21, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. "Marv" as his friends and family knew him, was enamored with aviation from a young age and would ride his bicycle to the local airport to watch airplanes take off and land when he was a young boy. When he was old enough to earn his pilot's license, he took a job in a bakery to earn money for flying lessons. In a year's time he would apply and be accepted to the Unites States Air Force's Aviation Cadet Program. In 1957 he graduated with his United States Air Force Pilot Wings.
Marv went on to fly Fighter Jets as his first assignment. He flew the Century Series of Jets which at the time were revolutionary, as they were the first to achieve supersonic speed in level flight. Over time Marv moved out of Fighter Jets and on to other aircraft in the Air Force inventory. Marv expanded his flying career into the commercial airlines while continuing to serve his country in the National Guard. He had a long career as a pilot with a major airline and retired as a Captain. Marv was also a Check Airman, that is a pilot who checks to make sure other pilots are doing things by the book. He would test them before they could carry passengers. He held a Master Airman Rating and held Type ratings on more aircraft types than could be listed here. Marv is predeceased by his mother, Lottie and his father, Herman. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his brother, Gerald and his family; his children, Janis and Andrew; his former wife, Bunny and particularly by his grandchildren, Eli and Gigi, who he adored.
Due to Covid-19 and current travel advisories the VA is not allowing Memorial Services graveside. The Veterans Administration will notify us when they will have Marv's Air Force Honor Guard Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, please support the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. Please Donate Life. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Maj. Marvin David Marks, USAF, Retired, 84, passed away May 21, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. "Marv" as his friends and family knew him, was enamored with aviation from a young age and would ride his bicycle to the local airport to watch airplanes take off and land when he was a young boy. When he was old enough to earn his pilot's license, he took a job in a bakery to earn money for flying lessons. In a year's time he would apply and be accepted to the Unites States Air Force's Aviation Cadet Program. In 1957 he graduated with his United States Air Force Pilot Wings.
Marv went on to fly Fighter Jets as his first assignment. He flew the Century Series of Jets which at the time were revolutionary, as they were the first to achieve supersonic speed in level flight. Over time Marv moved out of Fighter Jets and on to other aircraft in the Air Force inventory. Marv expanded his flying career into the commercial airlines while continuing to serve his country in the National Guard. He had a long career as a pilot with a major airline and retired as a Captain. Marv was also a Check Airman, that is a pilot who checks to make sure other pilots are doing things by the book. He would test them before they could carry passengers. He held a Master Airman Rating and held Type ratings on more aircraft types than could be listed here. Marv is predeceased by his mother, Lottie and his father, Herman. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his brother, Gerald and his family; his children, Janis and Andrew; his former wife, Bunny and particularly by his grandchildren, Eli and Gigi, who he adored.
Due to Covid-19 and current travel advisories the VA is not allowing Memorial Services graveside. The Veterans Administration will notify us when they will have Marv's Air Force Honor Guard Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, please support the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. Please Donate Life. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.