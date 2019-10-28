|
|
Adams
Mary Anne Adams, born and raised in Jacksonville, FL, passed away on October 11,2019 at the McGraw Center Community Hospice.She is preceded in death by her parents, Mat Scarborough and Marion Elsie Nichols. She is survived by her husband Mark Adams, 3 children from a prior marriage; Philip O'Donnell (Alexandra), Peter O'Donnell (Kara), Katie Vatter (Todd) and 6 grandchildren. She earned a bachelor's degree from Furman University and a master's degree from Florida State University. She retired from the Duval Co School System as an Elementary School Guidance Counselor to manage her mother's Child Care/Summer Camp, "Happy Acres Ranch". Funeral Services will be held at St Andrews Episcopal Church on November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am, 7801 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NE FL Community Hospice at https://www.communityhospice.com/donate/
Please visit our online tribute and guestbook at https://www.adignifiedalternative.net/obituary/mary-adams
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019