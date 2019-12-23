|
|
Madden
Mary Alice Madden, age 71, passed away suddenly in her home, surrounded by her cats, on December 19, 2019. Mary was born in Scranton, PA, on March 8, 1948, and moved to Jacksonville with her parents and brother in 1959. She had a long career with Prudential, as a programmer, and later career with the Duval County Public Schools Pre-K Disabilities and Hospital Homebound, as a Data Entry Clerk. Mary's passion was her cats. They were a big part of her life, and she never turned any away. Mary also enjoyed social outings with friends, and spending time with her family whenever they were in Jacksonville.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, her brother, and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her nieces- Steph Davis; Sarah Wood and husband Travis, great-nieces- Sadie and London Wood, her sister-in-law- Kathy Davis( all of Ontario, Canada), her uncle TC Davis (of Middleburg, FL), as well as cousins, family, and friends (in Florida and Pennsylvania).
Mary walked with God all her life. On December 19th, God said," Mary, you are closer to my home, than yours. Come Home with Me." We celebrate her life and her lasting impact on each of us. We love you, Mary!
A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (10472 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL) on Friday, December 27, 2019, at noon, with Father Jhon as the celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to a . Mary's favorite charities were: The Jacksonville Humane Society, First Coast No More Homeless Pets, and Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019