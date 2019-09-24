|
|
Gunter
Mary Ann Gunter, 76, of Jacksonville FL passed away peacefully at Community Hospice in Jacksonville FL on September 21, 2019. She was lovingly surrounded by her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Frances Garbo of Laurel MS and is survived by her husband of 52 years Bobby Ray Gunter, son Stephen Gunter, daughter Susan Parisi, and grandchildren Katie Parisi, Kyle Parisi, and Cody Gunter.
Memorial services are TBD in her hometown of Laurel MS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com.
"Jesus I love you"
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019