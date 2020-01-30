|
|
Winton
Mrs. Mary Ann Winton, 85, passed away with loved ones by her side, Tuesday afternoon January 21, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born December 23, 1934, in Claysville, Kentucky to the late William C. and Sara (Lutes) Linley.
Mrs. Winton rejoiced in attending the Beaches Vineyard Church, as often as she could. Spending time with loved ones was her favorite past time. Her love for life kept her spry and witty enough to keep up with even her youngest great-grandchildren. Buddy, her beloved dog, was her best friend always putting a smile on her face when they were together. Though she had to slow down her rambunctious attitude in her later years, Mary Ann embraced each day as an adventure, ready to take on any challenge, and help whoever was in need of her wisdom. She will truly be missed, but her smile will never leave our hearts!
She is survived by her sons; Randal Baldwin (Watertown, Tn.), and Rodger Baldwin (Atlantic Beach, Fl.); stepchildren, Michael Winton (Tullahoma, Tn.), Gayle VanHooser (Tracy City, Tn.), and Patricia Fuqua (Monteagle, Tn.); 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Russell Baldwin, her second husband Howard Winton, sister Ruth Schirmer, and brother, H. William Linley.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ray Winton officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 am - 2 pm at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, Tennessee. Online Condolences can be made at www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020