Mary Arnold
1925 - 2020
Arnold
Mary Helen Arnold, 95, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1925 in Durham, North Carolina to Joe Henry Wynn and Ruby Leach Eddins. Mary graduated from Lee High School in 1943. She was employed with Southern Bell and retired after 40 years of service. After retiring, Mary enjoyed extensive traveling, ocean cruises, visiting the senior hall with friends, but mostly the friendship and fellowship with her church, Maranatha Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Arnold, Sr. in 1994. Mary is survived by her sons, John William Arnold Jr. (Brenda) and Rodney Pete Arnold. Her grandchildren include John William III (Sheri), James Brandon, and Peter Ryan (Rachel). She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren: Mara-Jade Moriah, John William IV, Penelope Lynn, and Reagan Elora. Mary is also survived by her loving niece, Cheryl Pettibone (John).
Mary was loved by her family. She was known as "Mom" and "Mimi." To others who loved her, she was affectionately called, "Miss Mary" and "Mary Helen." She will also be greatly missed by her precious cat, "Miss Kitty."
Visitation will be held this Friday, Sept. 25th from 5pm to 7pm in the Arlington Park Funeral Home Chapel 6920 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211. Funeral services will be conducted at the Regency Baptist Temple, 1130 Rogero Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211, Saturday Sept. 26th
at 10am with Minister Richard Simmons officiating. A committal service will then follow at the Arlington Park Cemetery, 6921 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 (904) 724-6384. Please sign the family's online guestbook at https://www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
