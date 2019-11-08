|
Barfield
Mary "Ashton" Barfield passed away on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 surrounded by family in hospice in Nocatee, Florida.
Ashton was born on June 22, 1942, in Jacksonville, FL. Daughter of William D. Barfield, Sr. and Mary Turnbull Barfield, she grew up in Jacksonville where she attended the Bartram School and Stuart Hall Boarding School in Lynchburg, VA. After high school, Ashton went on to earn a degree in French at Sweet Briar College. After earning her Bachelor of Arts, Ashton went on to pursue her master's degree in Biology at Mount Holyoke College. Her passion for biology led her to earn her Ph.D. in Biology at Princeton University as well as a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania.
She then joined the Population Council as Administrator for Contraceptive Development and eventually served as General Administrative Budget Manager for the Center for Biomedical Research which she held until her retirement in 2005.
After living for four years near her job with the Population Council in Manhattan, she moved to Roosevelt Island in 1978. It was a unique experience where she made lifelong friends and volunteered as the Copy Editor of the local newspaper, The Wire for nine years. Ashton also met the love of her life there, Gordon Reiss. She and Gordon married and had five happy years together before his untimely death in 1987.
Ashton is survived by her brother, William D Barfield, Jr. (Sandi). Her niece, Stephanie "Taffy" Remisiewicz (David), nephews, William D Barfield, III, and Henry C Barfield (Maria) and many grand-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life for the family will be held at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019