Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Living God Pillar and Ground of the Truth
5770 Harris Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Southside C.O.G.I.C.
2179 Emerson Street
BARTLEY
Mary L. Bartley a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on March 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11AM at Southside C.O.G.I.C. 2179 Emerson Street. Mrs. Bartley's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 5-8PM at Church of the Living God Pillar and Ground of the Truth, 5770 Harris Avenue. Arrangements entrusted to MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
