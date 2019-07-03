|
Our blessed Mother, Mary Lou Campbell, went to join Jesus on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Mary Lou was 89 years old and resided in Jacksonville. Mary is survived by her son, Woody Campbell and daughter, Lou Ann Edge. She has one granddaughter, Anna Clouse and two grandsons, Mason and Zachary Clouse. If anyone would like to contribute to the Memory of Mary Lou please send donations to LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637
