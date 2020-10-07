1/
Mary Catherine Nasrallah Newman
Mary Catherine Nasrallah Newman, 56, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center after a brief bout with cancer.
She was a member of St. Johns Presbyterian Church and a member of the 1982 graduating class of Robert E. Lee High School. She received her baccalaureate degree in Marketing and Management from the University of North Florida.
A casual visitation time for friends and family will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. S., Jacksonville, FL 32205. A memorial service for immediate family will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Johns Presbyterian Church, 4275 Herschel St., Jacksonville, FL 32210, with Rev. Jonathan Lovelady officiating. Due to COVID precautions, there is very limited seating for the memorial service so please watch the live-stream online at www.sjpcjax.org.
Please visit Mary's longer online obituary at www.greenpinefuneral.com where words of comfort and sympathy may be left.
Arrangements by Green Pine Funeral Home (904) 261-0876
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Green Pine Funeral Home & Cemetery
96281 Green Pine Rd
Yulee, FL 32097
(904) 261-0876
