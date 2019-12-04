|
Coppedge
Mary Spaulding Abersold Coppedge, 97, died peacefully at River Garden Hebrew Home on November 26, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born July 13, 1922 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Arthur B. and Georgia A. Spaulding. She attended schools in the Jacksonville area and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in St. Augustine.
Mary was an accomplished pianist and businesswoman and taught piano lessons in Arlington for many years, played the piano and organ at numerous churches and later started Beaches Piano Company. She was a member of the Jacksonville Music Teachers Association and Friday Musicale.
After receiving her Masters in Science and Health. from the University of North Florida, Mary opened Health Techs in Jacksonville Beach which provided mental health counseling services. She sat on various boards including Gateway Jacksonville.
She was married to and had four daughters with the late John Casper Abersold (d. 1951), later she married Wayland T. Coppedge Sr. (d. 1971). She is survived by her four daughters: Scarlett A. Holman (William), Barbara A. Abersold, Rebecca A. Mendenhall and Carlie M. Abersold. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren (Arthur, Janene, Christian, Lauren, Liz, Lindy, Monie, Laurie, Carrie, Todd and Kristin) and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mary enjoyed participating in a wide variety of activities including golf, tennis, boating, traveling and fine food.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 10-11am in the Parker Chapel at River Garden Hebrew Home, 11401 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville FL 32258.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Mary's name to River Garden Hebrew Home, whose staff lovingly cared for her the past 9 years.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019