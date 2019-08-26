|
|
Crelia
Mary (Missy) Frances Reynolds Crelia, a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, FL was welcomed into heaven by her husband, parents, and sisters Friday, August 23, following a brief illness. She was born January 30, 1931 to Luther Allen and Ida Elizabeth Brust Reynolds.
Missy was preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Crelia, her parents Retired Chief of Police of Jacksonville Luther Allen Reynolds and Ida Elizabeth Reynolds, and her sisters Mildred Reynolds Baker and Margarete "Maggie" Reynolds Scott.
She is survived by her son Stephen Thomas Bowden, Daughter Dona Maria Crelia (John Paul Gray), and Dina Crelia Stuart, grandchildren Lindsey Gray, Stephanae Bowden, Lauren Lanphear (Rob) and Seamus Stuart, and great-grandson Jackson Lanphear, special niece Tracey Scott, special friend Karen Huff, and special lifelong friend Charles Andrew, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends. Missy graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1948 and went to work for the City of Jacksonville Public Health Department in 1949. She loved her work and retired after 50 years.
Missy loved dancing at Camp Blanding with our military men deploying to the Korean War. Special recognition goes to Mrs. Pauline Becker who worked in cooperation with MAINSAD and NATCR at Jacksonville Naval Air Station and coordinated community dances for our military personnel. Many fun-filled nights were spent dancing at the Switzerland Community Center, Mandarin Community Center, Loretto Catholic Church Community Hall, and Smitty's at Jacksonville Beach. Missy delighted in attending rock concerts with her daughters Dona, Dina, her niece Tracy, and their friends.
Missy loved reading, dancing, staying current on news, politics, and scientific discoveries, as well as travel. She traveled extensively and systematically through the U.S. and Europe.
In her youth, Missy had a great time at her parents' country home on Julington Creek in Fruit Cove. She delighted in the hours of reading and sunbathing on the dock, swimming in the creek, and exploring the Fruit Cove/Mandarin wilderness.
In 2010 she moved from her nearly life-long home in Jacksonville's Northeast Springfield to Riverside Presbyterian Apartments, and thoroughly enjoyed her very busy time at the apartments, going to the Sun-Ray Cinema with her friend, Karen Huff, and all the wonderful friends she made. In January, 2019, she moved to Brookdale Avondale. A special thanks to Tim and Shana of Sun-Ray Cinema for spoiling Missy for many years.
Missy 'did it her way' throughout her life.
Visitation will be 4 PM to 6 PM Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Evergreen Chapel. A graveside service will be 10 AM Thursday August 29, 2019 in Evergreen Cemetery 4535 Main Street N. Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904) 353-3649
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019