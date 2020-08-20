1/1
Mary Elizabeth Cantrell
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Cantrell
Mary Elizabeth Cantrell returned to Jesus July 7, 2020, from natural causes. She was born on November 20, 1951, in DeLand, Florida to Rev. Richard and Jeanine Cantrell.
She is survived by family in Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and California. She is missed but loved and will always be remembered by her family, friends, and church. For many, Elizabeth can be remembered by her service to the church, biblical knowledge, wordsmithing, calligraphy talents, violet passion, and animal whispering. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held on August 25, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church 3889 Eloise St., Jacksonville, FL 32205.
Please join us in this celebration of life via Live stream at www.htaj.org or via YouTube https://
youtu.be/pD0oMKngMK4 . Honorariums and donations may be made to Anglican Frontier
Missions or the Cantrell Liturgy Fund at Holy Trinity Anglican Church.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020.

Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens
4300 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-2522
