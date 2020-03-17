|
Huhta
On March 10, 2020, Mary Ellen Huhta, beloved wife, and mother, passed away at the age of 76.
Mary Ellen was born on November 25, 1943, in Troy, New York to Norine and William Dyer. She was raised in Troy and graduated from Catholic Central High School. On October 23, 1965, she married Robert Huhta, and they had one daughter, Susan Huhta. Above all, Mary Ellen was a devoted wife and mother.
Mary Ellen and her family lived in many places over the years, including: Kingston/Woodstock, Latham, Glenmont, and Garden City, NY; Cos Cob, CT; and Ponte Vedra Beach and Atlantic Beach, FL. For many years, Mary Ellen was a very successful real estate agent. She volunteered for many years as a domestic abuse counselor, as a student mentor for the Take Stock in Children organization, and she was known for her kindness and compassion toward others. She pursued many hobbies over the years, and was a particularly avid bridge player.
Family and friends were very important to Mary Ellen, and she became a beloved member of every community in which she lived. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bernadine Fowler, and her son-in-law, Daniel Litt. She is survived by her husband, Robert, and daughter, Susan; her brothers-in-law Kenneth Huhta (Diane) and Morris Fowler (Clara); and her nieces Jennifer Weifenbach, Janet Kraft, Lou Ann Nahm, Norine Cunningham, Kathy Nahm, and Lois Whitney.
Mary Ellen and her husband Robert resided in the Fleet Landing CCRC at the time of her passing.
A memorial service will be held at Fleet Landing at a date to be determined.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020