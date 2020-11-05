Thomas
Mary Ellen Thomas, 71 of Crawfordville, FL passed away on November 1, 2020. She was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL, and graduated from Ribault High School in 1967. She worked most of her life as a legal secretary in Jacksonville. Upon her retirement, she and her family moved to Alligator Point and lived there for several years before moving to Wakulla County.
Mary was of the Methodist faith. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Dollie and Bob Smith. She is survived by her husband, D.J. Thomas and her children, Jamie Thomas (Tricia), Melanie Thomas and Amanda Poole (Daniel); six grandchildren, Makenzie, Connor, and Alexie Thomas and Grant, Hayden and Watson Poole and numerous cousins.
Mary requested a celebration of her life take place after the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that a donation be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to your favorite charity
.
Amber Miller with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com
