Sharp
Mary Evelyn Vason Sharp was born to Erma Kemp Vason and John Tillman Vason in Tallahassee, Florida on May 5, 1939. The family moved to Jacksonville in 1947. She died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Jacksonville. Mary attended Hendricks Avenue Elementary School and was graduated from Landon High School in 1957. She earned her degree in dental hygiene from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Norman Sharp and Mary married on September 9, 1961 in Tallahassee and recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. They have lived on Bay Cove Lane since 1965. With Norman, Mary traveled to six continents and co-piloted their airplane on trips to the Abacos where they had an island home for 45 years. Beauty was Mary's gift to the world. In her low key, modest way she used those busy hands in gardening at home and in the islands; in crafting lovely floral arrangements; and in creating splendid dinner gatherings. Mary Sharp held memberships in the Jacksonville Art Museum, the Junior League of Jacksonville and The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Florida, The First Baptist Church and San Jose Country Club. She is survived by her husband Norman, their daughter Jane Synnestvedt of Birmingham, Michigan, grandchildren: Alec Synnestvedt of Indianapolis, Garth Synnestvedt (Summer) of Taiwan and Emma Synnestvedt of Birmingham, Michigan. In addition, she is survived by her sisters Margaret Foerster (David) and Jane McCullagh (Michael). Other surviving relatives are one nephew and five nieces: Michael Clements Foerster (Michelle), Amy Foerster Lyerly (John), Caroline Foerster Hammond (Brandon) all of Jacksonville; Jennifer McCullagh Brown (Greg), Sarah Jane McCullagh both of Santa Barbara and Mary McCullagh Russo (Gregor) of Zurich Switzerland. Mary also leaves behind a great-grandson Leo Synnestvedt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice and the National Pancreas Foundation (3 Bethesda Metro Center Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814).
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16th, from the graveside, in Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Neely P. Towe officiating. Arrangements by George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
