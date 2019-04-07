|
ROBERTS
Mrs. Mary F. Roberts passed away March 31, 2019.
She was a retired school teacher with more than 40 years of teaching experience with the Duval County School Board System. Funeral services for Mrs. Roberts will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the chapel of the mortuary, with a viewing Tuesday, April 9th, from 5-8 pm. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, gate 1. Family and friends will assemble at the mortuary at 10:30 am, Wednesday. Mrs. Robert is survived by her son, Lamont Roberts, of Marina Del Rey, CA; a host of other loving family members and friends.
Arrangements by Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, "the most trusted name in funeral service", 2719 Edgewood Ave. W. 904-252-1573.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 7, 2019