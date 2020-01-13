|
Bragan
Mary Frances Weaver Bragan went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and her many friends and family who had gone on before, on January 10th, 2020, under the care of Community Hospice. She came from a long line of smart and tough Tennessee Scotch-Irish stock, and fought the good fight for 95 & 1/2 years but finally succumbed to complications from kidney failure.
She was born on June 27th 1924, in Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated from Phillips High School and attended two-years of business school where she learned typing, short hand and bookkeeping. She worked briefly for the Ration Board during WW II
She married her high school sweetheart, Peter Bragan on August 30th 1943.
She was a wonderful homemaker and mother who made fancy birthday cakes for her children and she could make any plant grow and flourish from just a small cutting. She had an artistic side too, as she produced beautiful China painted dishes and ceramics plus many knitted sweaters and caps as well as crocheting & needlepoint.
In 1984, when she and her husband purchased the Jacksonville Suns Baseball Club, she moved to Jacksonville with her entire family, and never left.
She became Mrs. Madame Chairman to legions of Jacksonville baseball fans for over three decades, at Wolfson Park and later on Bragan Field at the Baseball Grounds. In 2015 the Suns gave away a bobble head of her, throwing out the first pitch of the 2014 Southern League Championship clinching game!
She was predeceased by her husband Peter Bragan, Sr. and mother Vera Belle Weaver, father Sidney Allen Weaver, Sr., brother Sidney Allen Weaver, Jr. and baby sister Brenda Weaver Sims.
She is survived by her son Peter Bragan, Jr.(Nancy) and daughter Bonita Bragan (Dan) and her sister Ann Jaynes, her "adopted" grandson Craig Smith, plus nieces and nephews too numerous to mention, and longtime caregiver/companion Tijuana Barger.
A special thanks to her entire crew of caregivers who helped so much through her later years, June, Toni, Joy, Charlene, Jeanette, Tracey and Candy, all the wonderful Doctors and nurses at Mayo Dialysis, Mayo ICU and the caring staff at Community Hospice's McGraw Center. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is serving the family.
A service at will be held in her honor at Community Presbyterian Church, Atlantic Beach Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020