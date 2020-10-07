1/1
Mary Frances Jones
Funeral services for Mary Francis Jones, 77, who passed away on October 5, 2020, will be held Friday at 11:00 A.M from the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #5) with Dr. David Thompson officiating.
Mrs. Jones was born in Jacksonville, FL, and was a member of the Christian faith. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Dale Jones, two sons, Jeff and Lamont Dye, Jr (Annemarie); one sister, Annette Plemmons (Wayne); four brothers, Ron (Kathy), Larry (Barbara), Doug (Margie), and Tommy Cogburn (Brenda); two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #5)
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
