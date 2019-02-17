PENTECOST

Mary Frances Pentecost, 66, was born 22 June 1952, and passed on 10 February 2019. Mary was a certified Dental Assistant for 40 years. She was married to Robert L. Pentecost on 12 April 2014.

She is survived by her husband Robert Pentecost, Casimir and Denise Harmartys, Louis Harmatys and Sandy Miller, Melissa Boone, and her mother-in-law, Rosanelle Pentecost who is 95 years young! Mary also has 5 nephews and nieces and 10 grand nieces and nephews.

Mary was the child of Casimir and Frances Harmartys, born in the USAF Chanute Air Base hospital. She spent most of her adult life in Florida, around Satellite Beach and Melbourne loving the beach and life. She also spent time around Orlando, Sanford and Pensacola.

She is at rest at Hardage- Giddens Chapel Hills funeral home on 850 St. John's Bluff Rd N Jacksonville, FL 32225. Services will be conducted on Saturday 23 February 2019 at noon.

