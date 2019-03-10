BARRUS

Mary Gadsden Jaudon Barrus, 91, a resident at Westminster St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL, died there February 26, 2019. She was born in Savannah, GA as the only child to Jean Hay Jaudon and William Clifford Jaudon.

The funeral will be at Westminster's Crichton Hall on March 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The Rev. Canon Michael E. Ellis will officiate. She will be buried in Laurel Grove North Cemetery, Savannah, GA.

Mary graduated from American University Summa Cum Laude in 1949. She worked as a Research Analytic Specialist at the U.S. Defense Department (NSA). She later earned a M.Ed. in Education (1969) and Ed.S. (Administration and Supervision) (1977) from Florida Atlantic University.

Mary was a Learning Disabilities Specialist teacher and taught children for nearly 25 years in FL. Later she tutored for over 10 years, fully retiring about age 78.

Mary is predeceased by her husband of nearly 65 years, The Rev. Donald S. Barrus and son, Christopher Barrus. She is survived by three children: Jean Hess (Dr. Robert), Dorothy Wilson (Dr. Samuel), William Barrus (Claire); eight grandchildren: William Hess (Eva Nyizsnyanszki), Christopher Hess, Robert Hess, Elisabeth Wilson, Mary Wilson, Christina Adams (Wesley), Daniel Barrus, and Emily Carroll (Blake); three great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Robert Barrus (Kathi). Mary had a rich relationship with each member of her family. She was loving and attentive to all and had a remarkable memory.

Mary fervently believed in education and social justice. She loved to sing in church choirs, teach, play bridge, do counted cross stitch, and garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster St. Augustine Scholarship Fund, 235 Towerview Dr., St. Augustine, FL 32092; St. Francis in-the-Field Episcopal Church, 895 Palm Valley Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081; or to Episcopal Relief and Development, PO Box 7085, Merrifield, VA 22116 - 7058.

