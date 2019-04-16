Home

Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Mary George Cobb Priester

Mary George Cobb Priester Obituary
PRIESTER
Mary George Cobb Priester, 95, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, NC.
She was born on September 16, 1923 in Jemison, AL, to the late Charles and Lula Bledsoe Cobb. Mrs. Priester was a member of South Miami United Methodist Church in Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Priester; brothers, Otis, Paul, Charles, Wallace, Carlo, and Snooks Cobb; and sister, Geannie Cook.
She is survived by her children, Jeanelle Sorenson and husband, Rick, Charlie Priester; grandchildren, Kimberly Ann Hubbard, Mary Kristin Wallis, Allen Priester, Cheryle Priester; great grandchildren, Mary Alice Hubbard, Andrew Wallis, and Daniel Wallis.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 20 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, and Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home-Oaklawn Chapel, Jacksonville, FL are serving the family of Mrs. Priester.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 16, 2019
