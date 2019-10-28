|
|
Goodwin
Mary Anders Goodwin (Nannie-Miss Mary) 98, passed away October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry L. Goodwin Sr., Sister, Alene; Brothers, Clarence, Arthur, Shelly and granddaughter Cindy. Funeral services will be held at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday with The Right Rev. Shannon R. Scott officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday (Today) from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Mary was a native Floridian born in Jacksonville. A member of One World for Christ ministries and was a Sunday school superintendent for over 40 years at Holy Cross Episcopal School. She is survived by a son, Harry L. Goodwin II (Rhonda); a daughter Martha Troeger (George); 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Barbara and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019