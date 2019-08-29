|
|
Barnwell
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Mary Grace Barnwell, 74, passed away after an extended illness. Mary, known to her family and friends as Grace, will always be remembered for her courage, strength and resolve during her last several years, as well as being a proud and loving family matriarch, lording over her family of Michael, husband of fifty-five years, her son Garrett, his wife Chelsea and daughter Shannon and her husband Anthony. Grace took particular pride in her two Grandchildren, Connor and Grayson. A memorial service will be forthcoming.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019