Mary H. Stroy Obituary
STROY
Funeral services for Sis. Mary H. Stroy will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Greater Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 9550 Ribault Avenue, Rev. Anthony L. Willis, Sr, Pastor. Memories will be cherished by a loving and devoted daughter, Mary Nixon; grandson, Rodrick Nixon. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 4-7PM at the mortuary. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 18, 2019
