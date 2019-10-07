|
Hansford
Mary Arrington Hansford, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
Mary was born in Jacksonville on November 2, 1928 to Josie and Hoyt Suggs. She attended Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Mary met and married her husband, Joe Arrington and had many adventures with him until his death in 1988. After Joe's passing, Mary met Charles Hansford. They were married and began a wonderful new chapter in their lives together.
Mary volunteered at the Jacksonville Humane Society and always had a very special place in her heart for animals of all kinds. She was also an avid reader, and volunteered at the Regency Public Library. She was a member at Silver Glen Baptist Church where her relationship with Jesus Christ grew.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Charlie; brother, Maurice Suggs (Carol); nieces, Judy Foxworth (Jerry), Nancy Pasey (Marc), Sandra Hjelm (Randy), Darlene Menendez (Gilbert), Mimi Carter, Jeannie Schub (David ), Susan Bracone (Rich); nephews, Richard Wallace (Kathy), Bruce Hardwick, Craig Hardwick, Scott Suggs (Beth), Michael Suggs (Nicole), Bobby Tappan (Ann Marie) and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Although she will be missed here on Earth, the family takes great comfort knowing Mary will be reunited with loving family, friends and pets that have been waiting on her at Heaven's gates.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 9th at Arlington Park Funeral Home. Mary's family will begin greeting guests at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Jacksonville Humane Society in Mary's name.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019