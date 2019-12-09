Home

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Mary Hardee Obituary
Hardee
Mary Ellen Hardee, 98, passed away on December 6, 2019, at Westminster Woods, Jacksonville, Florida. Mary Ellen was born in October 1921 in Monticello, Florida, to the late John B. and Jessie Palmer McCall. She graduated from Florida State College for Women (Florida State University). She was predeceased in 1997, by her husband, Bascom Owen Hardee. She is survived by her daughters; Jan Carpenter and her husband, Bob and Beverly Taylor and her husband, Leonard. Three grandchildren; Jessie Elizabeth and Sarah Jane Carpenter and Jeremy David Sessions and his wife, LeAnn. She also is survived by three great grandchildren; Taylor, Blake and Carlee Sessions. For 75 years she was a devoted member of the national P.E.O. Sisterhood, a U.S. based international women's organization with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female university students worldwide. She was a life member of the United Methodist Church. Mary Ellen enjoyed playing team tennis until late in life, as well as, traveling the world with her husband.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 3:00 PM in the Riverfront Auditorium at Westminster Woods, 1400 Bishop Estate Road Jacksonville, Fl. 32259. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Home Instead Senior Care and Community Hospice & Palliative Care for their loving support over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Remember
