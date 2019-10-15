|
HARDEN
Mary "Faye" Harden, age 76 of Macclenny, FL passed away on October 11, 2019, at Macclenny Nursing and Rehab following an extended illness. She was born in Gadsden, AL to the late Wilburn (Buddy) and Doris Ferguson. Faye married her childhood sweetheart James (Jim) Henry Harden of O'Hatchee, AL in 1960 and moved to Jacksonville, Florida to begin their life together. In addition to being a devoted wife, she was a dedicated homemaker raising four children and babysitting many other children throughout the years. The Harden family moved to Macclenny in 1973 where the Harden home and yard were known to be the neighborhood gathering place for the friends of her children. Faye enjoyed reading all manner of novels, crocheting and completing crossword puzzles. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and grandson Johnathon Harden.
Faye is survived by her children, Debra (Derek) Loadholtz of Live Oak, FL, David (Sarah) Harden of Macclenny, FL, Mark (Julie) Harden of Lake Butler, and Lena (Jerry) Crews of Palatka, FL; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Morgan Loadholtz, Branden Harden, Samantha Shedd, Rebekah and Jesse Harden, Jerrod and Jordan Crews, 9 great-grandchildren and sister Linda Bowen of Powder Springs, GA.
The family will hold a private committal service near her childhood home at a later date. The family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers of Macclenny Nursing and Rehab as well as the staff of North East Florida Community Hospice for their care, kindness, and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to North East Florida Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257. The arrangements are under the care of V. Todd Ferreira Services, 250 N Lowder St., Macclenny, FL 32063. 904-259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019