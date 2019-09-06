|
Harper
Mary Laurine Harper, age 86 of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, Georgia.
She was born in Live Oak, Florida to the late Ace Bell and Ola Lyle Bell and was raised in Dowling Park on the Suwanee River. She married Windell Thomas Harper in 1952 and shortly thereafter he enlisted in the U.S. Army. While he was stationed in Germany, Mrs. Harper lived with family in Jacksonville. After her husband was honorably discharged, the young couple moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida where she was employed by the Nassau County School System as an Assistant Manager and Cafeteria Worker for 8 years, working at Yulee Elementary and Junior High School from 1967 until 1975 when she retired to become a homemaker. After her retirement, she enjoyed helping her husband in his vegetable garden and together they travelled extensively having visited all 50 states, Europe and Canada.
She and her family were longtime members of Springhill Baptist Church and most recently at Blackrock Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Windell Harper; daughter Lynne Harper; son, Sgt. Windell Thomas "Tommy" Harper and grandson Justin Harper.
She leaves behind her son, Mark Harper and his wife Sheryl of Fernandina Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Caleb (Colleen) Harper, Susanna (Nick) Vinson, Alicia (Christopher) Barnes and great-grandchildren, Autumn Rain Vinson and Harper Royce Barnes, Cyrus Thomas Harper and Logan Vescio.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard with Pastor Frank Camarotti officiating.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband, son and daughter in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family asks that those desiring make contributions to Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019