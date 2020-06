GelseyFuneral service for Mary Helen Gelsey will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Mary retired from Cathedral Towers after 20 years of dedicated service.She is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Gelsey; daughter, Colandra Stringfield; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Thursday, June 17, from 3 PM-5 PM.HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERALDIRECTORS, INC. 4334 Brentwood Avenue,Jacksonville, Florida 32206Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com