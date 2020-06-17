Gelsey
Funeral service for Mary Helen Gelsey will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Mary retired from Cathedral Towers after 20 years of dedicated service.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Gelsey; daughter, Colandra Stringfield; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Thursday, June 17, from 3 PM-5 PM.
HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL
DIRECTORS, INC. 4334 Brentwood Avenue,
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Funeral service for Mary Helen Gelsey will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Mary retired from Cathedral Towers after 20 years of dedicated service.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Gelsey; daughter, Colandra Stringfield; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Thursday, June 17, from 3 PM-5 PM.
HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL
DIRECTORS, INC. 4334 Brentwood Avenue,
Jacksonville, Florida 32206
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.