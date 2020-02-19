|
|
Hutcherson
Mary Helen "Missy" Hutcherson, born on September 2, 1949, passed away February 14, 2020. Missy lived in Jacksonville since 1964 and graduated from N.B. Forrest High School and Florida Community College at Jacksonville.
Missy is survived by her siblings Michael (Carol) Hutcherson, Elizabeth (Mark) Houseman and Margaret (Deryl) Basford and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. If so moved, please make a donation to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida in Missy's memory.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020